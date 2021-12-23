Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) Shares Sold by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lessened its position in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,965 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,056 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Watsco were worth $4,489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Watsco in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Covington Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Watsco in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Watsco in the 2nd quarter worth $102,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Watsco by 43.0% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 369 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, FORA Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Watsco by 38.0% in the second quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 418 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Watsco alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Watsco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $330.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Watsco has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $288.29.

NYSE:WSO opened at $302.79 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $299.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $287.08. Watsco, Inc. has a twelve month low of $224.25 and a twelve month high of $318.98. The company has a market capitalization of $11.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.71 and a beta of 0.78.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The construction company reported $3.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.55 by $0.07. Watsco had a net margin of 6.52% and a return on equity of 20.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Watsco, Inc. will post 10.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th were issued a dividend of $1.95 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $7.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.11%.

Watsco Profile

Watsco, Inc engages in distribution of air conditioning, heating and refrigeration equipment and related parts. Its products include residential central air conditioners, gas, electric & oil furnaces, commercial air conditioning & heating equipment, and other specialized equipment, parts, including replacement compressors, evaporator coils, motors and other component parts; and supplies, including thermostats, insulation material, refrigerants, ductwork, grills, registers, sheet metal, tools, copper tubing, concrete pads, tape, adhesives, and other ancillary supplies.

Featured Article: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WSO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO).

Receive News & Ratings for Watsco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watsco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.