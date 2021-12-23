Wealthgate Family Office LLC Takes $337,000 Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Wealthgate Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,196 shares of the software giant’s stock, valued at approximately $337,000. Microsoft makes up approximately 0.5% of Wealthgate Family Office LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MSFT. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Microsoft in the third quarter valued at about $1,254,000. Alley Co LLC boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 2.3% in the second quarter. Alley Co LLC now owns 58,019 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $15,717,000 after acquiring an additional 1,297 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 0.4% in the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 11,696 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,169,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 1.9% in the second quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 150,351 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $40,730,000 after acquiring an additional 2,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Icon Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 5.0% in the second quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 97,292 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $26,356,000 after acquiring an additional 4,590 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $333.20 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $328.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $300.41. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $211.94 and a 52-week high of $349.67. The firm has a market cap of $2.50 trillion, a PE ratio of 37.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.16.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $45.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.80% and a net margin of 38.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.82 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 9.12 EPS for the current year.

Microsoft declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, September 14th that allows the company to buyback $60.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the software giant to repurchase up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 16th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.74%.

In other Microsoft news, Director Teri List sold 1,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.90, for a total transaction of $552,585.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Judson Althoff sold 54,757 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.28, for a total value of $18,194,655.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 530,699 shares of company stock worth $181,312,457 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

MSFT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Microsoft from $331.00 to $364.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Citigroup raised their target price on Microsoft from $384.00 to $407.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Microsoft from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Bank of America raised their target price on Microsoft from $340.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Microsoft from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $349.63.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

Featured Article: What is a Roth IRA?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.