WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.86 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) will post sales of $1.86 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for WEC Energy Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.26 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.18 billion. WEC Energy Group posted sales of $1.93 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that WEC Energy Group will report full year sales of $7.97 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $7.29 billion to $8.37 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $8.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.34 billion to $9.18 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow WEC Energy Group.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.13. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 16.35%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share.

WEC has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on WEC Energy Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $92.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Scotiabank raised WEC Energy Group from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $104.00 to $109.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Argus increased their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Bank of America raised WEC Energy Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $92.00 to $94.00 in a report on Friday, October 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.00.

In other news, insider Tom Metcalfe sold 8,265 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.04, for a total value of $752,445.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas K. Lane acquired 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $89.47 per share, with a total value of $536,820.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group during the second quarter worth $8,009,000. Securian Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 24.9% during the second quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 33,389 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,970,000 after acquiring an additional 6,648 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 38.4% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 16,770 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,480,000 after acquiring an additional 4,652 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 0.4% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 552,888 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,179,000 after acquiring an additional 2,297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Midwest Professional Planners LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group during the second quarter worth $1,081,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WEC opened at $95.11 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $91.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.26. WEC Energy Group has a one year low of $80.55 and a one year high of $99.86. The company has a market capitalization of $30.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.65.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.728 per share. This is a positive change from WEC Energy Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 11th. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.14%.

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation and distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure and Corporate & Other. The Wisconsin segment refers to the electric and gas utility operations.

