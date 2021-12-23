West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG) Stake Decreased by Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd.

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG) by 36.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 911,902 shares of the company’s stock after selling 532,306 shares during the period. West Fraser Timber accounts for about 1.2% of Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in West Fraser Timber were worth $76,777,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in West Fraser Timber by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 19,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,633,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd increased its position in West Fraser Timber by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 1,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd increased its position in West Fraser Timber by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 3,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in West Fraser Timber by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 112,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,094,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in West Fraser Timber by 54.6% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. 60.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WFG stock opened at $88.72 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.68. The company has a market capitalization of $9.22 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.22. West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. has a twelve month low of $58.99 and a twelve month high of $92.46.

West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $4.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.15 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.69 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 86.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. will post 28.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.156 per share. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 27th. West Fraser Timber’s payout ratio is currently 2.86%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on WFG shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of West Fraser Timber from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $101.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, December 17th. TD Securities downgraded shares of West Fraser Timber from an “action list buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$110.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of West Fraser Timber in a research report on Friday, September 10th. CIBC downgraded shares of West Fraser Timber from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $121.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of West Fraser Timber from C$170.00 to C$175.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.57.

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd. is a diversified wood products company, which engages in producing lumber, engineered wood products (oriented strand board, laminated veneer lumber, medium density fiberboard, plywood, and particleboard), pulp, newsprint, wood chips, other residuals and renewable energy. Its products are used in home construction, repair and remodeling, industrial applications, papers, tissue, and box materials.

