Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) Shares Acquired by Martin & Co. Inc. TN

Martin & Co. Inc. TN increased its stake in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) by 7.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,018 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,820 shares during the quarter. Whirlpool makes up 1.2% of Martin & Co. Inc. TN’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Martin & Co. Inc. TN’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $5,100,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 60,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,251,000 after acquiring an additional 2,515 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 33.9% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 11.8% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,925,000 after buying an additional 1,509 shares in the last quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 3.0% during the third quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 3,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ING Groep NV grew its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 2.4% during the third quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 5,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.51% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Gary T. Dicamillo sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.67, for a total transaction of $211,670.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:WHR traded up $1.18 on Thursday, reaching $225.51. The company had a trading volume of 2,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 619,159. Whirlpool Co. has a twelve month low of $171.33 and a twelve month high of $257.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $221.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $219.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The company reported $6.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.15 by $0.53. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 34.36% and a net margin of 9.02%. The company had revenue of $5.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.91 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Whirlpool Co. will post 26.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were given a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.93%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on WHR shares. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Whirlpool from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $208.00 to $190.00 in a report on Monday, October 25th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Whirlpool from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $227.23.

Whirlpool Company Profile

Whirlpool Corp. engages in manufacturing and marketing of home appliances. Its products include home laundry appliances, refrigerators and freezers, cooking appliances, home dishwashers, and room air-conditioning equipment, mixers, and portable household appliances. The company’s brands include Whirlpool, KitchenAid, Maytag, Consul, Brastemp, Amana, Bauknecht, JennAir, and Indesit.

