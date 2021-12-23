Whittier Trust Co. Acquires 395 Shares of Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE)

Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,132 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Helen of Troy were worth $1,827,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Helen of Troy by 126.3% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Helen of Troy by 32.7% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 227 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Helen of Troy by 124.8% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Helen of Troy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $183,000. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New bought a new position in Helen of Troy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $203,000.

Get Helen of Troy alerts:

Shares of HELE stock opened at $244.08 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $5.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s 50 day moving average is $238.37. Helen of Troy Limited has a 52 week low of $201.02 and a 52 week high of $265.97.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 6th. The company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.82. The firm had revenue of $475.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $428.16 million. Helen of Troy had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 20.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.77 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Helen of Troy Limited will post 9.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Helen of Troy news, CFO Brian Grass sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.50, for a total transaction of $443,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Julien Mininberg sold 6,644 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.93, for a total transaction of $1,633,958.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on HELE. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Helen of Troy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $267.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Helen of Troy from $254.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Helen of Troy Company Profile

Helen of Troy Ltd. engages in the manufacture and distribution of personal care and household products. It operates through the following segments: Housewares, Healthcare and Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food preparation tools, containers, electronics, baby care, and cleaning products.

Further Reading: Correction

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HELE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE).

Receive News & Ratings for Helen of Troy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helen of Troy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.