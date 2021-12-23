Whittier Trust Co. Acquires Shares of 23,349 Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ)

Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 23,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,133,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,573,000. Financial Services Advisory Inc acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,976,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 42.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,421,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,066,000 after acquiring an additional 422,883 shares in the last quarter. Raub Brock Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $11,720,000. Finally, Elevation Capital Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $10,518,000.

NYSEARCA:SPHQ opened at $52.37 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $51.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.24. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a 52-week low of $41.18 and a 52-week high of $53.25.

Featured Article: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.