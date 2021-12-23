Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Acquires 1,857 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 72.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,423 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,857 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $643,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. GeoWealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 5,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $754,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Source Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Source Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $754,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 7,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,133,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Glenview Trust Co lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 8,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,305,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.7% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter.

IVE opened at $153.54 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $152.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $150.00. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $125.25 and a 12 month high of $155.49.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

