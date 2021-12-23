Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Raises Position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,947 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LHX. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 128.3% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. lifted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 115.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 285 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 28.9% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. 80.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of L3Harris Technologies stock opened at $206.75 on Thursday. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $168.70 and a 52-week high of $246.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $221.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $224.49. The firm has a market cap of $40.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.87.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The company reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $0.03. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 8.58% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The business had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were given a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 53.97%.

In other L3Harris Technologies news, insider Todd W. Gautier sold 6,912 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.24, for a total transaction of $1,522,298.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $238.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $207.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. UBS Group cut shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $260.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $240.00 to $243.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, L3Harris Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $237.83.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across air, land, sea, space and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems; Space and Airborne Systems; Communication Systems; and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems; integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms; and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

