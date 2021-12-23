Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Raises Stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 4.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Keel Point LLC purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the 2nd quarter worth about $248,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Morgan Stanley in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in Morgan Stanley in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new position in Morgan Stanley in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Morgan Stanley by 78.9% in the 2nd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. 84.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Morgan Stanley from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Morgan Stanley from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $97.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Morgan Stanley in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $121.00 price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank set a $95.00 price objective on Morgan Stanley and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.79.

NYSE MS opened at $98.30 on Thursday. Morgan Stanley has a fifty-two week low of $66.85 and a fifty-two week high of $105.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.07. The stock has a market cap of $176.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.54.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.30. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 24.42%. The business had revenue of $14.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.59 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 7.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th were paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is presently 35.76%.

In other news, Director Alistair Darling sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.46, for a total value of $99,460.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

