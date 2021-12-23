Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,859 shares of the energy producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $736,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Sfmg LLC increased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 22.9% during the third quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 38,019 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $2,577,000 after acquiring an additional 7,096 shares during the last quarter. XML Financial LLC bought a new position in ConocoPhillips during the third quarter valued at $205,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV grew its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 58.3% during the third quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 5,216 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,920 shares during the period. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in ConocoPhillips during the third quarter valued at $212,000. Finally, Pointe Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 15.6% during the third quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 12,583 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $853,000 after purchasing an additional 1,694 shares during the period. 78.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on COP shares. Societe Generale lowered ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Argus increased their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $66.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Truist increased their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Mizuho raised their price target on ConocoPhillips from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, October 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ConocoPhillips has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.57.

NYSE:COP opened at $71.08 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.61. ConocoPhillips has a 52-week low of $38.77 and a 52-week high of $77.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $72.97 and a 200 day moving average of $64.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.93.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The energy producer reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.24. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 12.18%. The company had revenue of $11.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.31) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is 54.76%.

In other news, SVP Ellen Desanctis sold 28,171 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.26, for a total value of $2,063,807.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 9,200 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.64, for a total value of $686,688.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Other International.

