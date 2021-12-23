Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Sells 1,000 Shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. cut its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS) by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,003 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF were worth $143,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IXUS. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 312.3% during the second quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 21,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,552,000 after purchasing an additional 16,041 shares in the last quarter. Amica Mutual Insurance Co. raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 59.7% during the second quarter. Amica Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 554,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,655,000 after buying an additional 207,400 shares during the last quarter. Graypoint LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF during the second quarter valued at $230,000. American Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 41.5% during the second quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,000 after buying an additional 2,528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 4.1% during the second quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 33,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,466,000 after buying an additional 1,317 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:IXUS opened at $70.20 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.68. iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF has a 12-month low of $66.14 and a 12-month high of $75.53.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were paid a dividend of $1.273 per share. This is a boost from iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 13th.

