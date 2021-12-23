Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Trims Position in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. decreased its position in shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Chemed were worth $233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in shares of Chemed by 121.1% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $784,000 after buying an additional 924 shares during the period. Eukles Asset Management raised its stake in Chemed by 5.5% during the third quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 7,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,389,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Chemed during the third quarter worth approximately $53,000. Marshall Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Chemed by 11.6% during the third quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 1,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Chemed by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 19,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,043,000 after acquiring an additional 2,433 shares during the period. 85.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:CHE opened at $516.16 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $8.12 billion, a PE ratio of 27.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.46. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $482.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $474.81. Chemed Co. has a fifty-two week low of $403.00 and a fifty-two week high of $560.00.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $5.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.49 by $0.57. Chemed had a net margin of 14.43% and a return on equity of 35.68%. The company had revenue of $538.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $531.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.86 EPS. Chemed’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chemed Co. will post 18.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.57%.

In other news, EVP Spencer S. Lee sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $489.13, for a total value of $978,260.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Donald E. Saunders sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.30, for a total transaction of $151,590.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 11,300 shares of company stock worth $5,541,830. 3.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chemed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $540.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, December 13th.

Chemed Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare and maintenance services. It operates through the VITAS and Roto-Rooter segments. The VITAS segment offers hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers.

