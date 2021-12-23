Whittier Trust Co. Purchases 30,241 Shares of Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU)

Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) by 12,096.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,491 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,241 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. owned about 0.15% of Malibu Boats worth $2,133,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Malibu Boats by 43.8% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 75,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,563,000 after purchasing an additional 23,154 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of Malibu Boats by 9.6% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 24,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,804,000 after purchasing an additional 2,152 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Malibu Boats by 25.7% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 250,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,372,000 after purchasing an additional 51,295 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its holdings in Malibu Boats by 99.8% in the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 12,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $874,000 after acquiring an additional 6,239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Malibu Boats by 25.2% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 51,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,809,000 after acquiring an additional 10,443 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.52% of the company’s stock.

Malibu Boats stock opened at $65.45 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.90 and a beta of 1.74. Malibu Boats, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.81 and a 52-week high of $93.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $70.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $253.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $246.16 million. Malibu Boats had a return on equity of 35.88% and a net margin of 11.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Malibu Boats, Inc. will post 6.77 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jackie D. Jr. Springer sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.88, for a total transaction of $1,108,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on MBUU. Truist reduced their target price on Malibu Boats from $88.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 8th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $86.00 target price on shares of Malibu Boats in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Truist Securities reduced their target price on Malibu Boats from $88.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 8th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Malibu Boats in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Malibu Boats from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.13.

Malibu Boats, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and market of recreational powerboats. It offers performance sport boats, sterndrive, and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Pursuit, Maverick, Cobia, Pathfinder, Hewes and Cobalt brands. The firm operates through the following segments: Malibu, Saltwater Fishing and Cobalt.

