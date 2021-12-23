Whittier Trust Co. Sells 179 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Whittier Trust Co. reduced its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,185 shares of the company’s stock after selling 179 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VOE. FMR LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 243,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,318,000 after purchasing an additional 10,948 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter valued at about $215,000. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter valued at about $1,180,000. Grimes & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 11,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,555,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter valued at about $1,371,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VOE opened at $147.34 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $147.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $143.95. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $116.20 and a 1 year high of $151.41.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

