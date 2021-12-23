William Blair Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) – Stock analysts at William Blair boosted their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Biogen in a note issued to investors on Monday, December 20th. William Blair analyst M. Minter now expects that the biotechnology company will earn $5.30 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $5.03. William Blair also issued estimates for Biogen’s Q4 2022 earnings at $4.55 EPS.

Get Biogen alerts:

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Biogen from $450.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Biogen from $442.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Biogen from $295.00 to $277.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 19th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Biogen in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Biogen from $300.00 to $270.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $359.49.

Shares of Biogen stock opened at $234.48 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Biogen has a twelve month low of $221.72 and a twelve month high of $468.55. The stock has a market cap of $34.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.43. The company’s fifty day moving average is $254.17 and its 200 day moving average is $305.96.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The biotechnology company reported $4.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.09 by $0.68. The business had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 13.93% and a return on equity of 28.36%. The company’s revenue was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $8.84 earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BIIB. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in Biogen during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Biogen in the second quarter worth $27,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Biogen in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Viridian Ria LLC acquired a new position in shares of Biogen during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, South State Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Biogen in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. 84.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

Read More: Momentum Indicators

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.