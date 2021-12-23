William Blair Weighs in on The Progressive Co.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NYSE:PGR)

The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) – Investment analysts at William Blair reduced their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Progressive in a note issued to investors on Monday, December 20th. William Blair analyst A. Klauber now expects that the insurance provider will post earnings per share of $1.02 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.33. William Blair also issued estimates for Progressive’s FY2022 earnings at $6.00 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $7.30 EPS.

PGR has been the subject of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Progressive in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $104.00 target price for the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on Progressive from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Barclays boosted their target price on Progressive from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Progressive from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Progressive in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.29.

Shares of Progressive stock opened at $101.16 on Wednesday. Progressive has a 12 month low of $84.89 and a 12 month high of $107.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $59.19 billion, a PE ratio of 14.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.05.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The insurance provider reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.08). Progressive had a return on equity of 17.55% and a net margin of 8.74%. The company had revenue of $12.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.33 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 17th. Progressive’s payout ratio is presently 21.77%.

In other news, insider Steven Broz sold 2,311 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.25, for a total value of $208,567.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael D. Sieger sold 13,038 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.90, for a total value of $1,341,610.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 66,060 shares of company stock worth $6,723,387 in the last quarter. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wesbanco Bank Inc. grew its position in Progressive by 0.6% during the second quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 16,444 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,615,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its position in Progressive by 5.4% during the second quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 2,242 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in Progressive by 5.5% during the third quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,246 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its stake in Progressive by 0.3% during the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 34,193 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,091,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nwam LLC lifted its stake in Progressive by 4.0% during the third quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 3,163 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. 81.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines and Property.

