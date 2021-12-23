Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW) Receives $257.34 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $256.01.

WLTW has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. MKM Partners increased their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $240.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $266.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $258.00 price target for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ WLTW traded down $0.55 during trading on Thursday, hitting $236.46. The stock had a trading volume of 844,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,371,594. Willis Towers Watson Public has a 12 month low of $197.63 and a 12 month high of $271.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The company has a market capitalization of $29.46 billion, a PE ratio of 13.37 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $235.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $230.78.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WLTW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.17. Willis Towers Watson Public had a net margin of 23.88% and a return on equity of 15.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.33 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Willis Towers Watson Public will post 13.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Willis Towers Watson Public’s payout ratio is 18.09%.

In other news, insider Adam Garrard sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.36, for a total value of $1,418,160.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John J. Haley sold 28,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.62, for a total transaction of $6,693,818.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public by 1.4% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 499,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $116,150,000 after purchasing an additional 6,975 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public by 74.1% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 37,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,508,000 after purchasing an additional 15,839 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public by 87.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,652,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $384,151,000 after purchasing an additional 772,362 shares in the last quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,158,000. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public in the third quarter valued at approximately $791,000. 89.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Willis Towers Watson Public Company Profile

Willis Towers Watson Plc engages in the provision of advisory, broking, and solutions services. It operates through the following segments: Human Capital and Benefits (HCB); Corporate Risk and Broking (CRB); Investment, Risk and Reinsurance (IRR); and Benefits Delivery and Administration (BDA). The HCB segment provides advice, broking, solutions, and software for employee benefit plans, the human resources organizations, and the management teams.

