WINTON GROUP Ltd Acquires 5,313 Shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX)

WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 142,529 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,313 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd owned approximately 0.14% of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals worth $755,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $1,070,000. Strs Ohio grew its stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 11.5% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 160,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $848,000 after purchasing an additional 16,500 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $802,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 35.0% in the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 23,580 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 6,114 shares during the period. Finally, Prairiewood Capital LLC grew its stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 4.2% in the third quarter. Prairiewood Capital LLC now owns 267,437 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,417,000 after purchasing an additional 10,871 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CPRX opened at $6.99 on Thursday. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.27 and a 12 month high of $7.58. The stock has a market cap of $720.79 million, a P/E ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.95.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 25.85% and a net margin of 31.16%. The firm had revenue of $35.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Gary Ingenito sold 3,612 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.99, for a total value of $25,247.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 12.80% of the company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.95.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases, including Lambert-Eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS), congenital myasthenic syndromes (CMS), MuSK antibody positive myasthenia gravis, spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) type 3, and infantile spasms.

