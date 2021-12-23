WINTON GROUP Ltd Acquires 5,313 Shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX)

WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 142,529 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,313 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd owned approximately 0.14% of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals worth $755,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $1,070,000. Strs Ohio grew its stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 11.5% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 160,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $848,000 after purchasing an additional 16,500 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $802,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 35.0% in the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 23,580 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 6,114 shares during the period. Finally, Prairiewood Capital LLC grew its stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 4.2% in the third quarter. Prairiewood Capital LLC now owns 267,437 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,417,000 after purchasing an additional 10,871 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.90% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ CPRX opened at $6.99 on Thursday. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.27 and a 12 month high of $7.58. The stock has a market cap of $720.79 million, a P/E ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.95.
In other news, insider Gary Ingenito sold 3,612 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.99, for a total value of $25,247.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 12.80% of the company’s stock.
Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.95.
Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases, including Lambert-Eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS), congenital myasthenic syndromes (CMS), MuSK antibody positive myasthenia gravis, spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) type 3, and infantile spasms.
