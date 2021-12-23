WINTON GROUP Ltd Grows Holdings in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its position in shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,596 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 396 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Match Group were worth $722,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MTCH. Edgewood Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Match Group by 57.9% during the second quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 13,597,154 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,192,541,000 after buying an additional 4,987,525 shares during the period. Lone Pine Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Match Group by 24.8% during the second quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 7,746,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,249,123,000 after buying an additional 1,541,815 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Match Group by 13.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,547,124 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,861,975,000 after buying an additional 1,333,932 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Match Group by 20.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,681,706 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $916,175,000 after buying an additional 965,951 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Match Group by 6.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,563,420 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,670,852,000 after buying an additional 946,456 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MTCH opened at $131.39 on Thursday. Match Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $118.51 and a 52-week high of $182.00. The stock has a market cap of $37.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.73, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $143.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $149.65.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.09). Match Group had a negative return on equity of 90.70% and a net margin of 20.75%. The firm had revenue of $801.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $801.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MTCH shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Match Group from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays raised their price objective on Match Group from $148.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.82.

In related news, Director Joseph Levin sold 5,976 shares of Match Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.22, for a total transaction of $987,354.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Match Group Profile

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. It operates under the brand name Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime. The company was founded on February 12, 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

