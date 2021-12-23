WINTON GROUP Ltd Has $736,000 Stake in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK)

WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its position in shares of Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) by 22.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,194 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,298 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Oshkosh were worth $736,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OSK. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Oshkosh by 3.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,569,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $818,809,000 after buying an additional 234,218 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Oshkosh by 6.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,014,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,065,000 after buying an additional 306,413 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Oshkosh by 9.8% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,597,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,729,000 after buying an additional 231,181 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Oshkosh by 174.8% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,082,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,587,000 after buying an additional 1,324,849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Oshkosh by 8.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,748,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,977,000 after buying an additional 130,485 shares during the last quarter. 88.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP John J. Bryant sold 4,460 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.69, for a total transaction of $520,437.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Oshkosh stock opened at $109.48 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.47. Oshkosh Co. has a 1-year low of $83.96 and a 1-year high of $137.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $110.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.79.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.12. Oshkosh had a net margin of 6.11% and a return on equity of 12.82%. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Oshkosh Co. will post 6.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This is a boost from Oshkosh’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio is 21.70%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $144.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Oshkosh from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $150.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Oshkosh from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $113.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Oshkosh in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $118.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Oshkosh currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.80.

Oshkosh Profile

Oshkosh Corp. engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies. It operates through the following segments: Access Equipment, Defense, Fire & Emergency, and Commercial. The Access Equipment segment consists of JerrDan and JLG, which manufactures aerial work platforms; and telehandlers that are used in construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications to position workers and materials at elevated heights.

