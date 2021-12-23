WINTON GROUP Ltd Sells 5,547 Shares of FONAR Co. (NASDAQ:FONR)

WINTON GROUP Ltd reduced its stake in FONAR Co. (NASDAQ:FONR) by 11.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,075 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 5,547 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd owned approximately 0.66% of FONAR worth $666,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in FONAR by 29.1% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,745 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 1,745 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FONAR by 3.2% in the third quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 90,877 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,405,000 after buying an additional 2,830 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of FONAR by 1.2% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 404,018 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $7,143,000 after buying an additional 4,826 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FONAR in the second quarter worth about $213,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in FONAR during the 2nd quarter valued at about $257,000. 51.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:FONR opened at $14.55 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.31 and its 200 day moving average is $16.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 6.62 and a current ratio of 6.73. FONAR Co. has a 1 year low of $14.40 and a 1 year high of $20.40.

FONAR Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, sale, and servicing of magnetic resonance imaging scanners. It operates through the Manufacturing and Servicing of Medical Equipment; and Management of Diagnostic Imaging Center segments. The Manufacturing and Servicing of Medical Equipment segment promotes its product, Fonar Upright MRI.

