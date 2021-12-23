WINTON GROUP Ltd Sells 826 Shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

WINTON GROUP Ltd lowered its stake in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) by 30.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,892 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 826 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $744,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GWW. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 548.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 436,980 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $191,397,000 after buying an additional 369,569 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 62.5% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 391,031 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $171,272,000 after buying an additional 150,336 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new stake in W.W. Grainger during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $62,175,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in W.W. Grainger by 1,859.3% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 91,713 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,170,000 after purchasing an additional 87,032 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in W.W. Grainger by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 313,031 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $140,452,000 after purchasing an additional 54,404 shares during the period. 69.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Paige K. Robbins sold 565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $254,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP John L. Howard sold 9,728 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $496.68, for a total value of $4,831,703.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,034 shares of company stock valued at $12,765,357. 10.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of W.W. Grainger stock opened at $499.17 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $25.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $477.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $449.74. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a one year low of $356.23 and a one year high of $516.35.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $5.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.31 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.32 billion. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 45.31% and a net margin of 7.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.52 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 19.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th were issued a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.99%.

GWW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on W.W. Grainger from $492.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on W.W. Grainger from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on W.W. Grainger from $500.00 to $535.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on W.W. Grainger from $378.00 to $391.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded W.W. Grainger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $539.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, December 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $479.42.

About W.W. Grainger

W.W. Grainger, Inc operates as a supplier of maintenance, repair and operating products (MRO), with operations also in Europe, Asia and Latin America. It operates through two segments: United States and Canada. The United States segment offers a selection of MRO products and services through its eCommerce platforms, catalogs, branches and sales and service representatives.

