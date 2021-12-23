WINTON GROUP Ltd Sells 8,397 Shares of Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS)

WINTON GROUP Ltd cut its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) by 47.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,202 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 8,397 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Cirrus Logic were worth $758,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Cirrus Logic by 37.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 29.1% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 5,590 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 32,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,660,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 28.0% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 622 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 86,277 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,105,000 after purchasing an additional 9,785 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.34% of the company’s stock.

CRUS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 target price on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Barclays upgraded Cirrus Logic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Susquehanna restated a “buy” rating and issued a $114.00 price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $112.00 price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.20.

In other news, VP Jeffrey W. Baumgartner sold 25,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.24, for a total transaction of $2,105,139.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Thurman K. Case sold 3,543 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $336,585.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 54,393 shares of company stock valued at $4,766,630 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.04% of the company’s stock.

CRUS stock opened at $90.89 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a PE ratio of 22.44, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.83. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.11 and a twelve month high of $103.25. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.38.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $465.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $450.38 million. Cirrus Logic had a return on equity of 18.40% and a net margin of 15.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cirrus Logic, Inc. will post 4.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cirrus Logic, Inc develops high-precision, analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits for a range of customers. It builds an analog and signal-processing patent portfolio. The firm delivers optimized products for a variety of audio, industrial and energy-related applications. Its product lines include portable audio products and non-portable audio and other products.

