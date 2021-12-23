WINTON GROUP Ltd Trims Stake in SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW)

WINTON GROUP Ltd reduced its position in shares of SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) by 21.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,886 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,798 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in SkyWest were worth $685,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SKYW. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of SkyWest by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 76,307 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,143,000 after purchasing an additional 6,888 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in SkyWest in the second quarter worth $708,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in SkyWest in the second quarter worth $221,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in SkyWest by 6.5% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,158 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in SkyWest by 437.8% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,504 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $495,000 after acquiring an additional 9,365 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SKYW. Cowen lowered shares of SkyWest from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SkyWest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of SkyWest from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.80.

SkyWest stock opened at $40.40 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 33.95 and a beta of 1.87. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.58. SkyWest, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.35 and a twelve month high of $61.15.

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $744.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $684.87 million. SkyWest had a net margin of 2.42% and a return on equity of 5.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that SkyWest, Inc. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other SkyWest news, insider Wade J. Steel sold 13,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.07, for a total value of $689,445.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

