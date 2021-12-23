Working Capital Advisors (Uk) Buys 240,000 Shares of Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) Stock

Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) major shareholder Working Capital Advisors (Uk) purchased 240,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $35.99 per share, with a total value of $8,637,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Working Capital Advisors (Uk) also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 16th, Working Capital Advisors (Uk) purchased 70,410 shares of Stitch Fix stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.05 per share, with a total value of $1,270,900.50.

On Tuesday, December 14th, Working Capital Advisors (Uk) acquired 73,844 shares of Stitch Fix stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.47 per share, for a total transaction of $1,363,898.68.

On Friday, December 10th, Working Capital Advisors (Uk) acquired 222,074 shares of Stitch Fix stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.78 per share, for a total transaction of $4,392,623.72.

On Monday, December 6th, Working Capital Advisors (Uk) acquired 500,000 shares of Stitch Fix stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.91 per share, for a total transaction of $11,955,000.00.

On Friday, December 3rd, Working Capital Advisors (Uk) acquired 500,000 shares of Stitch Fix stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.39 per share, for a total transaction of $11,695,000.00.

On Wednesday, October 27th, Working Capital Advisors (Uk) acquired 75,000 shares of Stitch Fix stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $32.37 per share, for a total transaction of $2,427,750.00.

On Thursday, October 14th, Working Capital Advisors (Uk) acquired 50,000 shares of Stitch Fix stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $34.39 per share, for a total transaction of $1,719,500.00.

On Tuesday, October 12th, Working Capital Advisors (Uk) acquired 100 shares of Stitch Fix stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $32.88 per share, for a total transaction of $3,288.00.

SFIX stock opened at $18.27 on Thursday. Stitch Fix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.47 and a 12-month high of $113.76. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.64.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $581.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $570.49 million. Stitch Fix had a negative net margin of 0.92% and a negative return on equity of 4.49%. Stitch Fix’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Stitch Fix, Inc. will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Greenspring Associates LLC acquired a new position in Stitch Fix in the second quarter valued at $86,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Stitch Fix in the second quarter valued at $96,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Stitch Fix during the third quarter valued at about $64,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stitch Fix by 75.4% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the period. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in shares of Stitch Fix during the third quarter valued at about $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on SFIX shares. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on shares of Stitch Fix from $50.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on shares of Stitch Fix from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Truist decreased their target price on shares of Stitch Fix from $60.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Stitch Fix from $35.00 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Stitch Fix from $52.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Stitch Fix currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.05.

Stitch Fix Company Profile

Stitch Fix, Inc is an online personal styling service that delivers personalized fixes of apparel and accessories to men, women and kids. The company was founded by Katrina Lake and Erin Morrison Flynn in February 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

