Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.26 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) will report $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Xencor’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.89 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.75). Xencor reported earnings of ($0.24) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 208.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Xencor will report full-year earnings of $0.62 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.57) to $1.04. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($2.66) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.77) to ($0.75). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Xencor.

Get Xencor alerts:

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.06. Xencor had a negative net margin of 2.53% and a negative return on equity of 0.68%. The business had revenue of $19.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.22) earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on XNCR shares. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Xencor in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Xencor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Xencor in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price target for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Xencor from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Xencor from $75.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Xencor presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.67.

XNCR stock traded up $0.70 on Thursday, hitting $40.82. 5,229 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 368,896. Xencor has a 1-year low of $30.12 and a 1-year high of $58.35. The stock has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -409.60 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $37.82 and a 200-day moving average of $35.31.

In other Xencor news, CMO Allen Yang sold 3,664 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.62, for a total value of $134,175.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Xencor by 185.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 69,783 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,167,000 after acquiring an additional 45,331 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Xencor by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 97,235 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,354,000 after acquiring an additional 3,510 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Xencor by 109.7% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 904 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in shares of Xencor by 35.0% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 13,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xencor during the 2nd quarter worth about $989,000. 98.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Xencor

Xencor, Inc engages in the development of engineered monoclonal antibody therapeutics to treat severe and life-threatening diseases. Its proprietary technology platform, XmAb, is used to create next-generation antibody product candidates designed to treat autoimmune and allergic diseases, cancer, and other conditions.

Further Reading: Net Margin

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Xencor (XNCR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Xencor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xencor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.