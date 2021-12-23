XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.29 Billion

Equities research analysts forecast that XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) will post $3.29 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for XPO Logistics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.17 billion to $3.51 billion. XPO Logistics reported sales of $4.67 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 29.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that XPO Logistics will report full year sales of $12.71 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $12.62 billion to $12.95 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $13.25 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.76 billion to $13.69 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover XPO Logistics.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. XPO Logistics had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 26.07%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have commented on XPO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised XPO Logistics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on XPO Logistics from $106.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Bank of America downgraded XPO Logistics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $97.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. KeyCorp cut their target price on XPO Logistics from $175.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on XPO Logistics in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $101.00 target price for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, XPO Logistics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.44.

XPO Logistics stock opened at $75.36 on Monday. XPO Logistics has a 52-week low of $63.24 and a 52-week high of $90.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46. The company has a market cap of $8.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 2.08. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.74.

In related news, CEO S Jacobs Bradley sold 3,217,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.21, for a total transaction of $238,770,675.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 17.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,285,803 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $738,964,000 after acquiring an additional 88,777 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of XPO Logistics by 15.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,934,992 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,249,915,000 after acquiring an additional 1,184,027 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of XPO Logistics by 25.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,782,805 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $529,177,000 after acquiring an additional 774,370 shares in the last quarter. MFN Partners Management LP grew its stake in XPO Logistics by 180.3% in the third quarter. MFN Partners Management LP now owns 3,575,369 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $284,528,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in XPO Logistics by 2.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,156,106 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $441,508,000 after acquiring an additional 80,971 shares during the last quarter. 88.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About XPO Logistics

XPO Logistics, Inc engages in the provision of supply chain solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment includes truck brokerage, expedite, intermodal, drayage, last mile, less-than-truckload, full truckload, global forwarding and managed transportation.

