Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF) & Madison Square Garden Sports (NYSE:MSGS) Head to Head Survey

Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF) and Madison Square Garden Sports (NYSE:MSGS) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, risk and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

86.0% of Xponential Fitness shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.9% of Madison Square Garden Sports shares are owned by institutional investors. 21.7% of Madison Square Garden Sports shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Xponential Fitness and Madison Square Garden Sports’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Xponential Fitness N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Madison Square Garden Sports $415.72 million 9.78 -$13.95 million ($0.11) -1,532.32

Xponential Fitness has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Madison Square Garden Sports.

Profitability

This table compares Xponential Fitness and Madison Square Garden Sports’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Xponential Fitness N/A N/A N/A Madison Square Garden Sports -0.51% N/A -0.15%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Xponential Fitness and Madison Square Garden Sports, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Xponential Fitness 0 0 8 1 3.11 Madison Square Garden Sports 0 1 4 0 2.80

Xponential Fitness presently has a consensus price target of $23.56, suggesting a potential upside of 17.69%. Madison Square Garden Sports has a consensus price target of $211.20, suggesting a potential upside of 25.29%. Given Madison Square Garden Sports’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Madison Square Garden Sports is more favorable than Xponential Fitness.

Summary

Xponential Fitness beats Madison Square Garden Sports on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Xponential Fitness

Xponential Fitness Inc. is a curator of boutique fitness brands across multiple verticals. The company built and curated a diversified platform of boutique fitness brands spanning across verticals including Pilates, indoor cycling, barre, stretching, rowing, dancing, boxing, running and yoga. Its portfolio of brands includes Club Pilates, CycleBar, StretchLab, Row House, AKT, YogaSix and STRIDE. Xponential Fitness Inc. is headquartered in Irvine, California.

About Madison Square Garden Sports

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. is a professional sports company. It owns and operates a portfolio of assets featuring some of the teams in all of sports, including the New York Knickerbockers (the Knicks) of the National Basketball Association (NBA) and the New York Rangers (the Rangers) of the National Hockey League (NHL). The Company’s other professional franchises include development league teams – the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League (the AHL) and the Westchester Knicks of the NBA G League (the NBAGL). It owns Knicks Gaming, an esports franchise that competes in the NBA 2K League, as well as a controlling interest in Counter Logic Gaming (CLG), a North American esports organization. The Company also operates professional sports team performance centers – the Madison Square Garden Training Center in Greenburgh, NY and the CLG Performance Center in Los Angeles, CA. Madison Square Garden Sports was founded on March 4, 2015 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

