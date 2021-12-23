XSGD (XSGD) Price Hits $0.74 on Major Exchanges

XSGD (CURRENCY:XSGD) traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 23rd. In the last week, XSGD has traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar. XSGD has a total market capitalization of $196.56 million and approximately $2.73 million worth of XSGD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One XSGD coin can now be bought for $0.74 or 0.00001443 BTC on major exchanges.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About XSGD

XSGD was first traded on April 3rd, 2020. XSGD’s total supply is 288,638,171 coins and its circulating supply is 266,753,377 coins. XSGD’s official Twitter account is @xfers

According to CryptoCompare, “The XSGD Singapore-dollar backed stablecoin is one of Xfers offerings. XSGD is a regulated Singapore dollar-backed stablecoin, it runs both on the Ethereum blockchain as an ERC-20 token and on the Zilliqa blockchain as a ZRC-2 token. “

