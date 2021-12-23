Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.18 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) will announce $0.18 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Yandex’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.03 to $0.33. Yandex posted earnings of $0.23 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 21.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Yandex will report full year earnings of $0.42 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.32 to $0.51. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.06 to $1.09. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Yandex.

Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The information services provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. Yandex had a positive return on equity of 3.29% and a negative net margin of 3.29%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter.

Several research firms have weighed in on YNDX. Zacks Investment Research raised Yandex from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 1st. HSBC raised Yandex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $76.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. UBS Group raised Yandex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $77.50 to $111.00 in a report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Yandex from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Yandex currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:YNDX traded down $0.90 on Friday, hitting $59.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,811,795. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.35. Yandex has a 1 year low of $58.91 and a 1 year high of $87.11. The company has a market capitalization of $21.24 billion, a PE ratio of -153.87 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.91.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Yandex in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Yandex by 154.3% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 412 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of Yandex by 48.7% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 501 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Yandex in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Yandex by 91.0% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,224 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. 66.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Yandex NV engages in the provision of search engines and online services. It operates through the following segments: Search and Portal; Yandex Market; Taxi; Media Services; Classifieds; and Other Bets and Experiments. The Search and Portal segment includes all the services offered in Russia, Belarus, and Kazakhstan.

