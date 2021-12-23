YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) Position Reduced by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR cut its position in shares of YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) by 9.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,359 shares of the company’s stock after selling 590 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in YETI were worth $459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of YETI. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of YETI in the first quarter worth approximately $2,135,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of YETI in the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of YETI by 114.1% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 65,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,005,000 after purchasing an additional 34,818 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of YETI by 14.2% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 329,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,263,000 after purchasing an additional 41,074 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of YETI by 4.4% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 22,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,066,000 after purchasing an additional 953 shares in the last quarter. 94.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get YETI alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of YETI from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of YETI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Roth Capital dropped their price objective on YETI from $112.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on YETI from $116.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on YETI from $118.00 to $114.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.89.

In related news, SVP Hollie Sammons Castro sold 13,143 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $1,248,585.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Kirk A. Zambetti sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 122,122 shares of company stock worth $11,531,164. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of YETI stock opened at $82.40 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $92.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 2.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.92. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.75 and a 1 year high of $108.82.

YETI (NYSE:YETI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $362.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $357.27 million. YETI had a net margin of 15.04% and a return on equity of 57.19%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

YETI Company Profile

YETI Holdings, Inc engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of products for the outdoor and recreation market. Its products include coolers, drinkware, travel bags, backpacks, multipurpose buckets, outdoor chairs, blankets, dog bowls, apparel, and accessories. The company was founded by Roy J.

See Also: What is Compound Interest?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YETI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI).

Receive News & Ratings for YETI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YETI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.