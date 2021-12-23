YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) Receives $107.89 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-two analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and sixteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $107.89.
Several equities analysts have recently commented on YETI shares. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of YETI from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of YETI from $92.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of YETI from $121.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of YETI from $118.00 to $114.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of YETI from $116.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th.
In other news, CEO Matthew J. Reintjes sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.30, for a total value of $2,182,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Matthew J. Reintjes sold 40,004 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.02, for a total transaction of $4,041,204.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 122,122 shares of company stock worth $11,531,164. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.
NYSE YETI traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $82.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 920,273. The company has a 50 day moving average of $92.95. The stock has a market cap of $7.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 2.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.11. YETI has a 12 month low of $60.75 and a 12 month high of $108.82.
YETI (NYSE:YETI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $362.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $357.27 million. YETI had a net margin of 15.04% and a return on equity of 57.19%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that YETI will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
YETI Company Profile
YETI Holdings, Inc engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of products for the outdoor and recreation market. Its products include coolers, drinkware, travel bags, backpacks, multipurpose buckets, outdoor chairs, blankets, dog bowls, apparel, and accessories. The company was founded by Roy J.
