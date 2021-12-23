YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) Receives $107.89 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-two analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and sixteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $107.89.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on YETI shares. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of YETI from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of YETI from $92.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of YETI from $121.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of YETI from $118.00 to $114.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of YETI from $116.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th.

Get YETI alerts:

In other news, CEO Matthew J. Reintjes sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.30, for a total value of $2,182,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Matthew J. Reintjes sold 40,004 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.02, for a total transaction of $4,041,204.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 122,122 shares of company stock worth $11,531,164. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Utah Retirement Systems boosted its stake in YETI by 2.3% during the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC raised its holdings in YETI by 0.6% during the third quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 19,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,691,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in YETI by 24.4% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC raised its holdings in YETI by 4.1% during the third quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 3,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp raised its holdings in YETI by 4.7% during the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 3,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 94.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE YETI traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $82.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 920,273. The company has a 50 day moving average of $92.95. The stock has a market cap of $7.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 2.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.11. YETI has a 12 month low of $60.75 and a 12 month high of $108.82.

YETI (NYSE:YETI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $362.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $357.27 million. YETI had a net margin of 15.04% and a return on equity of 57.19%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that YETI will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

YETI Company Profile

YETI Holdings, Inc engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of products for the outdoor and recreation market. Its products include coolers, drinkware, travel bags, backpacks, multipurpose buckets, outdoor chairs, blankets, dog bowls, apparel, and accessories. The company was founded by Roy J.

Recommended Story: Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for YETI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YETI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.