Yield Protocol Tops 1-Day Volume of $28,178.00 (YIELD)

Yield Protocol (CURRENCY:YIELD) traded 3.3% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 23rd. In the last seven days, Yield Protocol has traded down 8.9% against the US dollar. Yield Protocol has a total market capitalization of $536,251.98 and approximately $28,178.00 worth of Yield Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Yield Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0158 or 0.00000032 BTC on exchanges.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Yield Protocol Coin Profile

Yield Protocol (YIELD) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 4th, 2021. Yield Protocol’s total supply is 140,682,541 coins and its circulating supply is 34,009,745 coins. Yield Protocol’s official Twitter account is @yield_protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Yield Protocol is an open-source platform allowing anybody to create and execute yield farming & trading strategies on the Ethereum Defi ecosystem. It's designed to minimize smart contract risk by simplifying the abilities of each contract. Yields Protocols design allows anybody to design financial strategies that others can leverage without giving them access to their funds. “

