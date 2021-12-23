Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $149.00 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) will announce sales of $149.00 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Cogent Communications’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $147.94 million and the highest is $149.90 million. Cogent Communications posted sales of $143.90 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 3.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Cogent Communications will report full year sales of $591.59 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $590.52 million to $592.50 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $622.48 million, with estimates ranging from $613.28 million to $638.80 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Cogent Communications.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $147.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.63 million. Cogent Communications had a negative return on equity of 11.81% and a net margin of 3.93%. Cogent Communications’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 EPS.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Cogent Communications from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Cogent Communications from $93.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.60.

NASDAQ CCOI opened at $73.52 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 147.04 and a beta of 0.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $75.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.16. Cogent Communications has a 1-year low of $56.38 and a 1-year high of $80.50.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. This is a boost from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.52%. Cogent Communications’s payout ratio is presently 664.00%.

In other Cogent Communications news, Director Sheryl Lynn Kennedy sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.36, for a total value of $123,776.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CRO James Bubeck sold 1,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.77, for a total value of $147,398.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,420 shares of company stock valued at $729,139. 11.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Cogent Communications by 0.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,774,196 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $367,088,000 after buying an additional 27,422 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications by 2.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,399,424 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $107,602,000 after purchasing an additional 29,672 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications by 5.8% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 953,137 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,521,000 after purchasing an additional 52,573 shares during the period. abrdn plc increased its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications by 5.7% in the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 825,977 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,546,000 after purchasing an additional 44,515 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications by 7.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 767,194 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,989,000 after purchasing an additional 53,916 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.00% of the company’s stock.

About Cogent Communications

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of internet access and Internet Protocol communications solutions. It offers internet access and data transport through its fiber optic, IP data-only network, ethernet transport, and colocation services. The company was founded by David Schaeffer in August 1999 and is headquartered in Washington, DC.

