Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Guild Holdings (NYSE:GHLD) to Announce $0.62 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Guild Holdings (NYSE:GHLD) will post earnings of $0.62 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Guild’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.35 to $0.89. Guild reported earnings of $1.49 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 58.4%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Guild will report full year earnings of $4.50 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.22 to $4.80. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $3.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.94 to $4.20. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Guild.

Guild (NYSE:GHLD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $412.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $330.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($999.00) earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Guild from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $16.50 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Wedbush assumed coverage on Guild in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Guild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th.

Shares of NYSE:GHLD opened at $14.04 on Monday. Guild has a twelve month low of $12.25 and a twelve month high of $18.00. The firm has a market cap of $857.24 million, a PE ratio of 2.66 and a beta of -0.14. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.32 and a 200-day moving average of $14.77.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were issued a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 19th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GHLD. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Guild by 67.6% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 826,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,375,000 after purchasing an additional 333,505 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Guild by 304.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,744 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Guild during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Zimmer Partners LP boosted its holdings in Guild by 5.3% in the second quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 373,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,731,000 after acquiring an additional 18,755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Algebris UK Ltd bought a new position in Guild in the second quarter worth approximately $2,027,000. 7.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Guild

Guild Holdings Company, a mortgage company, originates, sells, and services residential mortgage loans in the United States. The company operates approximately 200 branches with licenses in 48 states. It originates residential mortgages through retail and correspondent channels. The company was founded in 1960 and is based in San Diego, California.

