Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) to Post -$0.21 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect that Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) will announce earnings of ($0.21) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Las Vegas Sands’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.06 and the lowest is ($0.37). Las Vegas Sands posted earnings of ($0.37) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 43.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Las Vegas Sands will report full-year earnings of ($1.19) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.33) to ($0.94). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.34) to $1.58. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Las Vegas Sands.

Get Las Vegas Sands alerts:

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The casino operator reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.24). Las Vegas Sands had a negative net margin of 26.01% and a negative return on equity of 33.51%. The company had revenue of $857.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.67) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 92.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LVS. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $73.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $53.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $60.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $69.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Las Vegas Sands presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.14.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Las Vegas Sands during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Las Vegas Sands by 320.9% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 745 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its position in Las Vegas Sands by 166.7% during the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 800 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in Las Vegas Sands by 50.2% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 927 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Las Vegas Sands by 542.0% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,008 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 851 shares during the period. 36.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Las Vegas Sands stock traded up $1.55 during trading on Thursday, reaching $38.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 851,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,901,722. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.95. Las Vegas Sands has a 12-month low of $33.75 and a 12-month high of $66.76. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $38.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.55.

About Las Vegas Sands

Las Vegas Sands Corp. engages in the development of destination properties. The firm operates through the following geographic segments: Macao, Singapore and United States. The Macao segment handles the operations of The Venetian Macao, Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao and Sands Macao.

Featured Story: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Las Vegas Sands (LVS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Las Vegas Sands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Las Vegas Sands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.