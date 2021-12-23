Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) to Post $0.59 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) will report earnings per share of $0.59 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eleven analysts have provided estimates for Neurocrine Biosciences’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.90 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.26. Neurocrine Biosciences reported earnings per share of $3.58 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 83.5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Neurocrine Biosciences will report full-year earnings of $1.63 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.25 to $1.96. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.45 to $4.42. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Neurocrine Biosciences.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $296.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $297.02 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 35.89% and a net margin of 41.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.62) EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. SVB Leerink reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Monday, October 18th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $140.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.31.

Shares of NBIX traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $85.09. 527,132 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 860,446. Neurocrine Biosciences has a 1-year low of $78.31 and a 1-year high of $120.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.07 billion, a PE ratio of 18.58 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 4.34 and a current ratio of 4.45. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $90.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.33.

In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, insider Dimitri E. Grigoriadis sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.81, for a total value of $838,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Matt Abernethy sold 1,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.59, for a total transaction of $135,860.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 15,632 shares of company stock worth $1,600,048. 4.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 25,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,443,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC raised its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 15,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,532,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 17,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,677,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 31,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,065,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

About Neurocrine Biosciences

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc is a neuroscience-focused, biopharmaceutical company. It discovers, develops and intends to commercialize drugs for the treatment of neurological and endocrine related diseases and disorders. The firm’s product includes INGREZZA. The company was founded by Kevin C. Gorman and Wylie W.

