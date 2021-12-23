Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. (NASDAQ:PANL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $184.22 Million

Brokerages expect Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. (NASDAQ:PANL) to report sales of $184.22 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Pangaea Logistics Solutions’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $179.08 million to $189.35 million. Pangaea Logistics Solutions posted sales of $112.85 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 63.2%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, March 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pangaea Logistics Solutions will report full year sales of $667.76 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $662.63 million to $672.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $615.46 million, with estimates ranging from $591.06 million to $639.87 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Pangaea Logistics Solutions.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions (NASDAQ:PANL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The shipping company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $213.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.05 million. Pangaea Logistics Solutions had a net margin of 10.00% and a return on equity of 17.55%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PANL. B. Riley increased their price target on Pangaea Logistics Solutions from $7.50 to $8.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pangaea Logistics Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PANL. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 47.4% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,629,200 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $13,277,000 after purchasing an additional 844,958 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 230.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 624,189 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,133,000 after purchasing an additional 435,298 shares during the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new position in Pangaea Logistics Solutions in the second quarter worth $1,655,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 109,625.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 318,203 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,596,000 after purchasing an additional 317,913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 339.9% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 338,369 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,709,000 after purchasing an additional 261,454 shares during the last quarter. 46.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PANL stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $3.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 94,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 367,175. The company has a market cap of $169.33 million, a PE ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.64. Pangaea Logistics Solutions has a 12 month low of $2.65 and a 12 month high of $6.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.13 and its 200-day moving average is $4.62.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a $0.035 dividend. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. Pangaea Logistics Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 10.53%.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd. engages in the provision of seaborne dry bulk logistics and transportation services to industrial customers worldwide. It operates through following segments: Supramax, Ultramax, Panamax, and Handymax vessels. The company was founded by Edward Coll, Carl Claus Boggild, and Anthony Laura on April 29, 2014 and is headquartered in Newport, RI.

