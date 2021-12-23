Zacks: Analysts Expect AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) to Post $1.30 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) will report earnings of $1.30 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for AMETEK’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.29 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.35. AMETEK reported earnings of $1.08 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 20.4%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that AMETEK will report full year earnings of $4.79 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.77 to $4.85. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $5.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.25 to $5.48. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover AMETEK.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.08. AMETEK had a return on equity of 17.01% and a net margin of 17.73%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AME. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on AMETEK from $160.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on AMETEK from $154.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on AMETEK in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded AMETEK from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $162.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.10.

In other news, VP Thomas M. Montgomery sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.12, for a total transaction of $710,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP William D. Eginton sold 27,337 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.82, for a total value of $3,822,259.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 157,602 shares of company stock worth $22,038,216. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in AMETEK by 10.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,351,434 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $714,417,000 after buying an additional 486,751 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in AMETEK by 4.1% in the second quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 4,209,917 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $562,024,000 after buying an additional 167,689 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in AMETEK by 4.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,181,482 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $517,163,000 after buying an additional 168,752 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in AMETEK by 36.8% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,745,557 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $499,932,000 after buying an additional 1,006,926 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 3.1% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,567,029 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $442,347,000 after acquiring an additional 107,793 shares in the last quarter. 85.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AME stock traded up $1.52 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $142.57. 584,613 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 976,185. AMETEK has a fifty-two week low of $106.96 and a fifty-two week high of $145.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $138.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $135.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 7th. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.05%.

AMETEK Company Profile

AMETEK, Inc engages in the manufacture of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices. It operates through the following two segments: Electronic Instruments and Electromechanical. The Electronic Instruments segment designs and manufactures advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power and industrial markets.

