Zacks: Analysts Expect Cian Plc (NYSE:CIAN) Will Post Earnings of $0.03 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Cian Plc (NYSE:CIAN) will announce earnings of $0.03 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Cian’s earnings. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cian will report full year earnings of ($0.22) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.36) to ($0.02). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.00 to $0.11. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Cian.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CIAN. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Cian in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Renaissance Capital began coverage on shares of Cian in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Cian in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $17.50 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Cian in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.90 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Cian in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.80 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.24.

Shares of NYSE CIAN opened at $13.31 on Monday. Cian has a 1 year low of $11.75 and a 1 year high of $18.71.

Cian Company Profile

Cian PLC provides an online real estate classifieds platform principally in Russia. Cian PLC is based in LARNACA, Cyprus.

