Zacks: Analysts Expect Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $510.28 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) to report sales of $510.28 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Compass Diversified’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $522.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $498.13 million. Compass Diversified reported sales of $474.78 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 7.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Compass Diversified will report full-year sales of $1.95 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.94 billion to $1.96 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $2.04 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.93 billion to $2.09 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Compass Diversified.

Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $488.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $471.11 million. Compass Diversified had a net margin of 5.27% and a return on equity of 19.10%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.36 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CODI shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Compass Diversified in a report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Compass Diversified from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Compass Diversified from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

In related news, insider Sarah Gaines Mccoy bought 3,164 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.18 per share, with a total value of $89,161.52. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Patrick A. Maciariello bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.51 per share, for a total transaction of $137,550.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Compass Diversified by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Compass Diversified by 126.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in Compass Diversified by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 30,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $849,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Compass Diversified by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 12,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Compass Diversified by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 72,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,056,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. 33.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:CODI opened at $29.69 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.98, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.82. The company’s 50-day moving average is $30.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.42. Compass Diversified has a 1-year low of $19.03 and a 1-year high of $33.31.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th were given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 14th. Compass Diversified’s dividend payout ratio is presently 266.67%.

About Compass Diversified

Compass Diversified Holdings is a public company that owns and manages a diverse of middle-market businesses. The company offers its shareholders an opportunity to own profitable middle-market businesses that hold highly defensible positions in their individual market niches. Their model for creating shareholder value involves discipline in identifying and valuing businesses and proactive engagement with the management teams of the companies they acquire.

