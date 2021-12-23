Zacks: Analysts Expect Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) to Post $8.25 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) to post earnings of $8.25 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Deckers Outdoor’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $8.85 and the lowest estimate coming in at $7.59. Deckers Outdoor posted earnings per share of $8.99 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 8.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Deckers Outdoor will report full-year earnings of $15.08 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.68 to $15.40. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $18.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $17.80 to $19.11. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Deckers Outdoor.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The textile maker reported $3.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $721.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $758.79 million. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 30.04% and a net margin of 15.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.58 earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently commented on DECK. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a report on Friday, September 17th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Deckers Outdoor in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $525.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush began coverage on Deckers Outdoor in a report on Monday, October 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $390.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Deckers Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $387.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $460.42.

Shares of Deckers Outdoor stock traded up $8.64 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $356.53. The stock had a trading volume of 529,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 371,419. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.96 and a beta of 0.78. Deckers Outdoor has a 1 year low of $276.70 and a 1 year high of $451.49. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $395.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $393.89.

In other news, insider Wendy W. Yang sold 14,383 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.94, for a total value of $6,054,380.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO David E. Lafitte sold 500 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.73, for a total value of $180,365.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,558 shares of company stock valued at $9,275,941. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 265.6% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 117 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 140 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. 96.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Deckers Outdoor

Deckers Outdoor Corp. engages in the business of designing, marketing, and distributing footwear, apparel, and accessories developed for both everyday casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It operates through the following segments: UGG Brand, HOKA Brand, Teva Brand, Sanuk Brand, Other Brands, and Direct-to-Consumer.

