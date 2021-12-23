Zacks: Analysts Expect NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) to Post $0.48 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) to post $0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for NuVasive’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.52 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.43. NuVasive reported earnings of $0.59 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 18.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that NuVasive will report full year earnings of $1.77 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.72 to $1.81. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.78 to $2.87. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow NuVasive.

Get NuVasive alerts:

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The medical device company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.22). NuVasive had a positive return on equity of 11.40% and a negative net margin of 2.27%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share.

NUVA has been the subject of several research reports. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of NuVasive in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on NuVasive from $73.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Citigroup decreased their target price on NuVasive from $82.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on NuVasive from $84.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Truist decreased their target price on NuVasive from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.62.

Shares of NASDAQ:NUVA traded up $0.60 on Thursday, hitting $52.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 647,340. NuVasive has a 12 month low of $45.45 and a 12 month high of $72.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -102.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $54.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 3.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

NuVasive announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 9th that authorizes the company to buyback $100.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the medical device company to repurchase up to 3.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NUVA. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in NuVasive in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Covington Capital Management purchased a new stake in NuVasive in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NuVasive during the 2nd quarter worth about $75,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of NuVasive by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,654 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of NuVasive by 35.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,926 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares in the last quarter.

About NuVasive

NuVasive, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, sale, and provision of procedural solutions for spine surgery. It offers a comprehensive portfolio of procedurally integrated spine surgery solutions, including surgical access instruments, spinal implants, fixation systems, biologics, and enabling technologies, as well as systems and services for intraoperative neuromonitoring.

Featured Article: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NuVasive (NUVA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NuVasive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuVasive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.