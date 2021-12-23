Zacks: Analysts Expect US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $7.67 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) to post $7.67 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for US Foods’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $7.73 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $7.60 billion. US Foods reported sales of $6.14 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 24.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 15th.

On average, analysts expect that US Foods will report full year sales of $29.46 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $29.27 billion to $29.58 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $31.73 billion, with estimates ranging from $30.87 billion to $32.56 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover US Foods.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48. US Foods had a return on equity of 9.52% and a net margin of 0.30%. The company had revenue of $7.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. US Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on US Foods from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. TheStreet downgraded US Foods from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of US Foods in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded US Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on US Foods from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.00.

Shares of USFD stock opened at $33.90 on Thursday. US Foods has a 1-year low of $30.02 and a 1-year high of $42.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 226.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.72. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.57.

In other US Foods news, insider Andrew E. Iacobucci sold 16,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.14, for a total value of $573,660.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of US Foods by 127.4% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 265,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,196,000 after purchasing an additional 148,890 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of US Foods by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 125,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,797,000 after purchasing an additional 4,281 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of US Foods during the 2nd quarter worth about $11,960,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of US Foods during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,990,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of US Foods by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 129,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,983,000 after purchasing an additional 9,244 shares during the last quarter. 96.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

US Foods Holding Corp. operates as a foodservice distributor. Its products include frozen and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers throughout the U.S. The company offers services under brands Chef’s Line, del Pasado, Glenview Farms, Cattleman’s Selection, Cross Valley Farms, Harbor Banks, Hilltop Hearth, Devonshire, and Metro Deli.

