Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.83 Billion

Equities research analysts forecast that Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) will announce $2.83 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Activision Blizzard’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.70 billion and the highest is $2.89 billion. Activision Blizzard reported sales of $3.05 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 7.2%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Activision Blizzard will report full-year sales of $8.74 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.63 billion to $8.92 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $8.96 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.62 billion to $9.37 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Activision Blizzard.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 29.18% and a return on equity of 16.39%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ATVI. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $104.53 to $114.24 in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Activision Blizzard has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.57.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Activision Blizzard by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Hotaling Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 0.6% in the second quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 20,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,978,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 5.7% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. First City Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 3.8% in the second quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 4.5% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 3,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.36% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ATVI opened at $64.10 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 5.56 and a current ratio of 5.56. The firm has a market cap of $49.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.68. Activision Blizzard has a 52 week low of $56.40 and a 52 week high of $104.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $66.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.78.

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of interactive entertainment. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment develops and publishes interactive software products and entertainment content, particularly for the console platform.

