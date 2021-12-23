Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.83 Billion

Equities research analysts forecast that Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) will announce $2.83 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Activision Blizzard’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.70 billion and the highest is $2.89 billion. Activision Blizzard reported sales of $3.05 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 7.2%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Activision Blizzard will report full-year sales of $8.74 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.63 billion to $8.92 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $8.96 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.62 billion to $9.37 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Activision Blizzard.
Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 29.18% and a return on equity of 16.39%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Activision Blizzard by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Hotaling Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 0.6% in the second quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 20,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,978,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 5.7% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. First City Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 3.8% in the second quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 4.5% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 3,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.36% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ:ATVI opened at $64.10 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 5.56 and a current ratio of 5.56. The firm has a market cap of $49.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.68. Activision Blizzard has a 52 week low of $56.40 and a 52 week high of $104.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $66.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.78.
About Activision Blizzard
Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of interactive entertainment. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment develops and publishes interactive software products and entertainment content, particularly for the console platform.
Further Reading: Blockchain
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Activision Blizzard (ATVI)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Activision Blizzard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Activision Blizzard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.