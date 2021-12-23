Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $134.07 Million

Analysts expect Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) to report $134.07 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Lattice Semiconductor’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $134.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $134.20 million. Lattice Semiconductor posted sales of $107.17 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Lattice Semiconductor will report full-year sales of $507.60 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $507.50 million to $507.70 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $571.80 million, with estimates ranging from $569.30 million to $576.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Lattice Semiconductor.

Get Lattice Semiconductor alerts:

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $131.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.37 million. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 22.26% and a net margin of 17.34%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.11 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on LSCC shares. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Lattice Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.13.

In other news, Director Mark Edwin Jensen sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.96, for a total transaction of $575,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Esam Elashmawi sold 37,585 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.10, for a total transaction of $2,559,538.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 212,822 shares of company stock valued at $16,109,305 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 5.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,046,065 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,360,627,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053,032 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 1.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,388,050 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $752,140,000 after purchasing an additional 184,797 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 13.5% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,286,195 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $406,403,000 after acquiring an additional 747,592 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 3.5% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,161,692 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $395,380,000 after acquiring an additional 206,734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 45.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,538,448 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $254,970,000 after acquiring an additional 1,407,805 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LSCC stock opened at $74.73 on Thursday. Lattice Semiconductor has a 1 year low of $37.38 and a 1 year high of $85.45. The stock has a market cap of $10.23 billion, a PE ratio of 128.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s fifty day moving average is $75.71 and its 200-day moving average is $64.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a current ratio of 3.40.

Lattice Semiconductor announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Monday, November 8th that allows the company to buyback $100.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 0.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About Lattice Semiconductor

Lattice Semiconductor Corp. designs, develops and markets programmable logic products and related software. The company includes semiconductor devices, evaluation boards, development hardware, and related intellectual property licensing, services, and sales. It provides smart connectivity solutions powered by its low power FPGA, video ASSP, millimeter wave, and IP products to the consumer, communications, industrial, computing, and automotive markets.

Read More: Momentum Indicators

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lattice Semiconductor (LSCC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lattice Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lattice Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.