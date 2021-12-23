Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $7.97 Billion

Analysts expect Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) to post $7.97 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Medtronic’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $8.07 billion and the lowest is $7.92 billion. Medtronic posted sales of $7.78 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 2.4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Medtronic will report full-year sales of $32.39 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $32.27 billion to $32.52 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $34.18 billion, with estimates ranging from $33.67 billion to $34.92 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Medtronic.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $7.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.98 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 14.80% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.02 EPS.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MDT. Truist Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $142.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Medtronic from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $137.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of Medtronic from $138.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Medtronic from $153.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Medtronic from $145.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $138.52.

In other news, Director Richard H. Anderson purchased 5,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $103.26 per share, for a total transaction of $517,332.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 682 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $75,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDT. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Medtronic in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. MD Financial Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 210 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 459.2% in the 3rd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 274 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 79.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MDT traded up $1.56 during trading on Thursday, hitting $102.90. The stock had a trading volume of 7,255,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,889,062. The firm has a market cap of $138.36 billion, a PE ratio of 29.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.80. Medtronic has a 12 month low of $98.38 and a 12 month high of $135.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $123.54.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 21st. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.62%.

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

