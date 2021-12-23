Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) Will Announce Earnings of $0.52 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) will announce earnings per share of $0.52 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Oshkosh’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.78 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.04). Oshkosh reported earnings per share of $1.13 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 54%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Oshkosh will report full year earnings of $6.62 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.30 to $8.46. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $8.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.70 to $10.02. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Oshkosh.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 6.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.30 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Oshkosh from $134.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Oshkosh from $144.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Oshkosh from $141.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Oshkosh from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $150.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Oshkosh from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Oshkosh has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.80.

In other news, EVP John J. Bryant sold 4,460 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.69, for a total transaction of $520,437.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OSK. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 6.3% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,503,000 after purchasing an additional 2,781 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 10.2% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,683 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oshkosh during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 19.9% during the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 22,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,774,000 after purchasing an additional 3,696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Oshkosh by 1.8% during the second quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 289,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,072,000 after acquiring an additional 5,110 shares during the last quarter. 88.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:OSK opened at $109.48 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $110.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $113.79. Oshkosh has a 1-year low of $83.96 and a 1-year high of $137.47.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This is a positive change from Oshkosh’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio is 21.70%.

Oshkosh Company Profile

Oshkosh Corp. engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies. It operates through the following segments: Access Equipment, Defense, Fire & Emergency, and Commercial. The Access Equipment segment consists of JerrDan and JLG, which manufactures aerial work platforms; and telehandlers that are used in construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications to position workers and materials at elevated heights.

