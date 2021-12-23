Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM) to Announce $0.48 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM) will post $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Plymouth Industrial REIT’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.49 and the lowest is $0.47. Plymouth Industrial REIT posted earnings of $0.42 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 14.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Friday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Plymouth Industrial REIT will report full-year earnings of $1.73 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.72 to $1.74. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.90 to $1.93. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Plymouth Industrial REIT.

Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.06). Plymouth Industrial REIT had a negative net margin of 9.87% and a negative return on equity of 5.00%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.42 EPS.

A number of analysts have commented on PLYM shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Plymouth Industrial REIT has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.50.

PLYM stock traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $30.15. 6,787 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 515,808. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. Plymouth Industrial REIT has a 52 week low of $13.96 and a 52 week high of $30.90.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Plymouth Industrial REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently -88.42%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Bbva USA bought a new stake in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares during the period. 84.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Plymouth Industrial REIT

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of single and multi-tenant distribution centers, warehouses, and light industrial properties. It seeks to acquire properties that provide income and growth, and enhance shareholder value through active asset management, prudent property re-positioning, and disciplined capital deployment.

